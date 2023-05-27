HRT Financial LP Has $2.47 Million Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 294.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,626 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.07% of Assured Guaranty worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 59.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Assured Guaranty Trading Up 2.7 %

AGO opened at $52.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.10. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $45.21 and a twelve month high of $67.13.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $292.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is 48.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AGO. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment includes the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.