HRT Financial LP Increases Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 181.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,490,000 after acquiring an additional 44,572 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,885,000 after acquiring an additional 19,043 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,660,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,741,000 after acquiring an additional 11,381 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 698,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,362,000 after acquiring an additional 113,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

MSA Safety Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of MSA opened at $141.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.82. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $108.75 and a 52 week high of $147.75.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $398.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.77 million. MSA Safety had a positive return on equity of 27.70% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is -1,105.88%.

Insider Activity at MSA Safety

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $261,711.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,966.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MSA Safety news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $261,711.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,966.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total transaction of $96,461.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,709.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment includes manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

Further Reading

