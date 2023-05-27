HRT Financial LP Invests $2.33 Million in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 47,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.06% of PNM Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 1.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,387,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 114.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after acquiring an additional 127,483 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 0.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

PNM Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PNM opened at $45.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.56. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.43 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.29.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.16. PNM Resources had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.368 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 60.74%.

PNM Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.