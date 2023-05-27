HRT Financial LP Makes New $2.48 Million Investment in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 360,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bruni J V & Co. Co. raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 4,570,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,400,000 after buying an additional 44,051 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,163,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,602,000 after buying an additional 11,039 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,756,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,805,000 after purchasing an additional 65,410 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,102,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,315,000 after purchasing an additional 31,740 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,318,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,928,000 after purchasing an additional 305,640 shares during the period. 50.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on OCSL shares. TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.80. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The business had revenue of $96.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.89 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,445.80%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

