HRT Financial LP Makes New $2.61 Million Investment in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 60,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,654,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,146,000 after purchasing an additional 693,302 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 14,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $509,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,192.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUR opened at $36.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.37. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.97 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average of $40.38.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $841.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.23 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.63%.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

