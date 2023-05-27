HRT Financial LP Purchases 20,517 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

HRT Financial LP increased its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 453.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,517 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 95,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 33,201 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 506,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,519,000 after acquiring an additional 17,307 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

In related news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $168,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,550 shares in the company, valued at $962,644.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total value of $273,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,948.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $168,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,644.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $106.11 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.37 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.06 and a 200-day moving average of $111.59.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $250.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.74 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

