HRT Financial LP Purchases Shares of 28,095 Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.09% of Axcelis Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 8,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $160.96 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.41 and a 1 year high of $162.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $254.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.89 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACLS. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,450.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,450.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,596 shares of company stock valued at $10,982,547 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.