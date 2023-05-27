HRT Financial LP Sells 31,890 Shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV)

HRT Financial LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,890 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned 0.42% of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at $7,541,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at $9,646,000. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at $214,000.

Get Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TMV opened at $123.45 on Friday. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $85.43 and a 1-year high of $183.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.87.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.