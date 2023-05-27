HRT Financial LP Sells 49,956 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

HRT Financial LP reduced its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 49,956 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.06% of Allison Transmission worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,514,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 846,479 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,214,000 after purchasing an additional 416,588 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,041,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 17.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,459,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,298,000 after purchasing an additional 219,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 147.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 313,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after purchasing an additional 187,062 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In other news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $817,182.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,502,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $99,138.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,673.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $817,182.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,502,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,210. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Allison Transmission Stock Up 0.3 %

ALSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $48.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.98. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.98. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $50.64.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.42 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 67.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 15.13%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

