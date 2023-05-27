HRT Financial LP Sells 50,482 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

HRT Financial LP reduced its position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,482 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned 0.21% of SpartanNash worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPTN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 90.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 227.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPTN stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $830.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.51. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $22.98 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.50.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 90.53%.

Several analysts have commented on SPTN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

