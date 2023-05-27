HRT Financial LP Takes Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 700,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 334.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,127 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.60.

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $2.99 on Friday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $4.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $210.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Routledge bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 301,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 16,600 shares of company stock worth $51,080. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. It operates through the following segments: Palmarejo. Rochester, Kensington, and Wharf. The Palmarejo segment includes a gold-silver complex. The Rochester segment operates an open pit heap leach silver-gold mine located in northwestern Nevada.

