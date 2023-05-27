HRT Financial LP Takes Position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 71,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.15% of International Seaways as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in International Seaways in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in International Seaways in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in International Seaways in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Seaways in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Stock Performance

Shares of INSW opened at $37.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.89 and a 12-month high of $53.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.12.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $287.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.30 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 54.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.14%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $905,844.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,348,114.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David I. Greenberg sold 7,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $360,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 17,400 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $905,844.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,348,114.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,021,494. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on INSW shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on International Seaways from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Seaways from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Seaways in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

