HRT Financial LP Takes Position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 87,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.24% of Ryerson as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Ryerson by 76.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Ryerson during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ryerson during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryerson by 166.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Ryerson by 19.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Ryerson Stock Performance

RYI opened at $35.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $18.68 and a 1 year high of $41.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.34.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. Ryerson had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 4.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Ryerson’s payout ratio is currently 9.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RYI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ryerson from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Ryerson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ryerson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Ryerson

In related news, major shareholder Platinum Equity, Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $146,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,924,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,401,936.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ryerson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels, and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.