IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,689,477 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 65,800 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at $31,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 48.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE IAG opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.88. IAMGOLD Co. has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAG has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on IAMGOLD from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.89.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

