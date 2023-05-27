IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Insider Chris H. Takimoto Sells 1,259 Shares

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $15,498.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,874.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

IGM Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of IGMS opened at $11.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average is $18.03. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $28.20.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 14,363.10% and a negative return on equity of 74.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.50) EPS. Analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IGM Biosciences

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 20,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the period. 41.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.78.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.