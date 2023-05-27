IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Insider Chris H. Takimoto Sells 1,259 Shares

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $15,498.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,874.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
IGM Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of IGMS opened at $11.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average is $18.03. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $28.20.
IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 14,363.10% and a negative return on equity of 74.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.50) EPS. Analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.97 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of IGM Biosciences
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.78.
IGM Biosciences Company Profile
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IGM Biosciences (IGMS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.