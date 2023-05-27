Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) Director Gilad Shany Buys 32,660 Shares

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) Director Gilad Shany purchased 32,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $34,946.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 163,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,726.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gilad Shany also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 25th, Gilad Shany acquired 28,328 shares of Innovid stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $33,710.32.

CTV stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. Innovid Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $5.08.

Innovid ( NYSE:CTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Innovid had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $33.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Innovid Corp. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Innovid in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Innovid from $2.40 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Innovid in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Innovid in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Innovid in the first quarter worth $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Innovid in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Innovid by 89.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Innovid Company Profile

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

