Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Stake Cut by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 118,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 95,409 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners grew its stake in Innoviva by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 119,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 29,810 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 425.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 49,700 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Innoviva by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 520,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Innoviva by 237.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 125,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 88,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innoviva by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on INVA. TheStreet lowered shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Innoviva from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Innoviva from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Innoviva in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Innoviva has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

Insider Transactions at Innoviva

Innoviva Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, CEO Pavel Raifeld bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $32,610.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,799 shares in the company, valued at $106,515.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Pavel Raifeld purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $32,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,515.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner acquired 50,000 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $653,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,954,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,888,780. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 343,000 shares of company stock worth $4,264,710. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 7.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average is $12.45. The company has a market cap of $916.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.56. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $15.67.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $65.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.31 million. Innoviva had a net margin of 73.36% and a return on equity of 18.46%.

Innoviva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.