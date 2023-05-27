Insider Buying: Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLA) COO Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLA – Get Rating) COO Boele De Bie acquired 10,000 shares of Movella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $18,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Movella Stock Performance
Shares of MVLA stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. Movella Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $12.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Movella Holdings Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on MVLA. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Movella in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Movella from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.
