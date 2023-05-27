Insider Selling: SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) CTO Sells $10,575.52 in Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 3,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $10,575.52. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,034,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,711.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Timothy Stonehocker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 21st, Timothy Stonehocker sold 3,949 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $9,833.01.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Timothy Stonehocker sold 3,081 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $6,100.38.

SoundHound AI Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:SOUN opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.19. The company has a market cap of $620.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.49. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $8.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.00) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SoundHound AI by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SoundHound AI by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in SoundHound AI in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SoundHound AI in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 8.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $3.20 to $2.80 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

