Insider Selling: VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Insider Sells 9,737 Shares of Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 9,737 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $70,106.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,304. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE VZIO opened at $6.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.03, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.90. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $13.84.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. VIZIO had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $533.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VIZIO by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 923,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after buying an additional 273,312 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in VIZIO by 24.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,920,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,523,000 after acquiring an additional 576,192 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in VIZIO during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of VIZIO by 209.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZIO. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens reduced their target price on VIZIO from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet cut VIZIO from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

