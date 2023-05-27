Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD) Announces Dividend of $0.07

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0663 per share on Monday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

IBD stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.20. Inspire Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $23.97.

Get Inspire Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBD. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,531,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $882,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period.

About Inspire Corporate Bond ETF

The Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ESG ETF (IBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of bonds issued by S&P 500-component companies that meet biblically responsible investing standards according to the Issuer. IBD was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.