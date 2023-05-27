Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,037,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,069,159,000 after buying an additional 420,731 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,708,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,253,000 after purchasing an additional 50,544 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 4,367,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,016,000 after purchasing an additional 12,113 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,314,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,390,000 after purchasing an additional 241,692 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,278,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $105.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.83 and a 200-day moving average of $105.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $113.07.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,690.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,690.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,211 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,110. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

