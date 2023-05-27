Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 94.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72,808 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TAN. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,578,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 104,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 13,388 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

Invesco Solar ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA TAN opened at $70.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $62.97 and a twelve month high of $91.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.28.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

