James J. Henson Acquires 10,000 Shares of Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Stock

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) President James J. Henson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.89 per share, with a total value of $18,900.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $37,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lument Finance Trust Price Performance

Shares of Lument Finance Trust stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.97. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 11.68 and a quick ratio of 11.67.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 million. As a group, analysts predict that Lument Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lument Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lument Finance Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.11%. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 150.01%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,340,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,612,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 81,535 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,363,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 31,651 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 89.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 38,898 shares during the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut Lument Finance Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.90.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and, other CRE debt instruments.

