James J. Henson Acquires 10,000 Shares of Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Stock

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) President James J. Henson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.89 per share, with a total value of $18,900.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $37,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Lument Finance Trust stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.97. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 11.68 and a quick ratio of 11.67.
Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 million. As a group, analysts predict that Lument Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,340,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,612,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 81,535 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,363,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 31,651 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 89.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 38,898 shares during the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, TheStreet cut Lument Finance Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.90.
Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and, other CRE debt instruments.
