Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $125.35

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $125.35 and last traded at $126.02, with a volume of 217649 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.11.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JAZZ. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.95.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $972.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total value of $161,592.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,814.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $790,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,740,101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total value of $161,592.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,814.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,580 shares of company stock worth $2,127,210. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 18,628 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $872,164,000 after purchasing an additional 57,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

