Jim Lewis Buys 867 Shares of Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Stock

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) Director Jim Lewis acquired 867 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $17,695.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,272.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jim Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 10th, Jim Lewis bought 57 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.55 per share, with a total value of $1,114.35.

On Monday, May 8th, Jim Lewis acquired 94 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $1,828.30.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Up 2.3 %

LARK stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.57 and a 200 day moving average of $22.35. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.59%.

LARK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Landmark Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Landmark Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 52,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Landmark Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. 20.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

Further Reading

