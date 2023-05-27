John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $34.27

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.27 and last traded at $34.27, with a volume of 1139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 2.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $491.37 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -817.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,572,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 14,570,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 145,703 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,679,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $856,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $384,000.

About John Wiley & Sons

(Get Rating)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.