Johnson Outdoors Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.

Johnson Outdoors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 25.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Johnson Outdoors has a payout ratio of 21.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Johnson Outdoors to earn $5.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Performance

JOUT stock opened at $59.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.24. Johnson Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $73.43. The company has a market cap of $608.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Outdoors

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. 60.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors, Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography, and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

