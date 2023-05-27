JPEL Private Equity (LON:JPEL) Trading Down 1.9%

JPEL Private Equity Limited (LON:JPEL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.06 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.06 ($0.01). 17,172 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 14,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.08 ($0.01).

JPEL Private Equity Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £274,104.00, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.13.

JPEL Private Equity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPEL Private Equity Limited is a fund specializing in direct, secondary direct, and fund of funds investments. The fund primarily invests in buyout funds, venture capital funds, and special situation funds. It typically invests throughout the world, with a focus on Europe, North America, and Asia. For its direct investments, the fund prefers to co-invest alongside private equity sponsors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPEL Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPEL Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.