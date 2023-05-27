Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 364.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,066 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,188 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $4,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 18.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,093 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI raised Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.87.

NYSE JNPR opened at $30.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.95. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $34.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 57.52%.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $182,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,143,793.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $182,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 931,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,143,793.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $30,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,736 shares in the company, valued at $878,884.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,700 shares of company stock worth $847,251 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

