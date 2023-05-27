KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF (KLIP) to Issue Dividend of $0.86 on May 31st

KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KLIP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.8625 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th.
KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:KLIP opened at $18.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.70. KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $25.30.
About KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF
