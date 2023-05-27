Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 27th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2967 per share on Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Legrand’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Legrand Stock Up 2.1 %

OTCMKTS LGRDY opened at $18.95 on Friday. Legrand has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $19.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Legrand from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.40.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

