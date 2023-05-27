LHA Market State Tactical Beta ETF (BATS:MSTB) Shares Sold by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of LHA Market State Tactical Beta ETF (BATS:MSTB – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in LHA Market State Tactical Beta ETF were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of LHA Market State Tactical Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

LHA Market State Tactical Beta ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LHA Market State Tactical Beta ETF stock opened at $26.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average is $25.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.25 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.87.

About LHA Market State Tactical Beta ETF

The LHA Market State Tactical Beta ETF (MSTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to outperform the large-cap US equity market by holding long exposure to the S&P 500 combined with a dynamic risk overlay. The risk overlay can go long or short equity and volatility through the use of derivatives.

