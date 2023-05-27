Lojas Renner (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Shares Down 1.6%

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.87 and last traded at $3.87. 363 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 9,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lojas Renner from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Lojas Renner Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.74.

Lojas Renner SA engages in retail trading of clothing, sports articles, accessories, and cosmetics in the domestic market. It operates through following segments: Retail and Financial Products. The Retail segment is composed of sale of clothing products, perfume, cosmetics, hygiene products, watches, and home decors.

