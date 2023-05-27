LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,325,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,357 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.48% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $13,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 27.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LXP has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

LXP stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LXP Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $11.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.58%.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.