Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY – Get Rating) rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.07 and last traded at $4.07. Approximately 381 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 5,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

Malayan Banking Berhad Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.71.

Malayan Banking Berhad Company Profile

Malayan Banking Bhd. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial banking and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Group Community Financial Services (CFS), Group Corporate Banking and Global Markets, Group Investment Banking, Group Asset Management, and Group Insurance and Takaful.

