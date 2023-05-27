Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MRVL. Susquehanna reiterated a positive rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.85.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL stock opened at $65.51 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $65.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.68 and its 200 day moving average is $41.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.32%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 879 shares in the company, valued at $52,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,783.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.