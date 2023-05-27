Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Director Buys $10,811.25 in Stock

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) Director Monika U. Ehrman acquired 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.05 per share, for a total transaction of $10,811.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,065.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Matador Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $46.27 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $73.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.55.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $502.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.24 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 37.11%. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.56.

Institutional Trading of Matador Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,403,000 after buying an additional 1,979,904 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 57.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,097,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,966,000 after purchasing an additional 769,130 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 51.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,013,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,830,000 after purchasing an additional 685,220 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 38.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,294,629 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $112,253,000 after purchasing an additional 636,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,165,000 after purchasing an additional 567,557 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

