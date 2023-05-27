Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,242 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Matson were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MATX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 300.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 803 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matson during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Matson during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MATX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Matson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Matson Stock Performance

NYSE:MATX opened at $71.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.51 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.39.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. Matson had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $704.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.23 earnings per share. Matson’s revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 6,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $373,517.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,925,596.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $545,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,081,258.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 6,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $373,517.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,925,596.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,803. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Matson Profile

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.