Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock Position Lessened by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,430 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $5,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MEDP. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Medpace during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Medpace by 1,150.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Medpace by 117.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Medpace by 258.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Medpace Stock Performance

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $7,020,475.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,451,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,107,628.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 25.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $203.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.71. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.79 and a 52 week high of $241.48.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $434.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.83 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 75.20% and a net margin of 16.44%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Profile

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.