Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) fell 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56. 862 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 251,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Metacrine Stock Up 2.7 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Metacrine alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Metacrine

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCR. State Street Corp grew its stake in Metacrine by 482.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Metacrine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Metacrine by 112.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 136,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 72,306 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Metacrine in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Metacrine in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

About Metacrine

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET642, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Metacrine, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metacrine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metacrine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.