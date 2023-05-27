MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $6,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 31,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 287.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 75,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 15,936 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 668,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,416,000 after acquiring an additional 100,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on MGM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Susquehanna raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM stock opened at $40.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 2.06. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $100,180.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,796.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $124,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $100,180.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,796.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,220 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,251 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.