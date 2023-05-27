Michael Ruane Purchases 215,000 Shares of Reward Minerals Ltd (ASX:RWD) Stock

Posted by on May 27th, 2023

Reward Minerals Ltd (ASX:RWDGet Rating) insider Michael Ruane purchased 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$13,760.00 ($9,173.33).

Michael Ruane also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 8th, Michael Ruane acquired 324,502 shares of Reward Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,066.14 ($14,710.76).
  • On Monday, April 17th, Michael Ruane acquired 108,277 shares of Reward Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$7,579.39 ($5,052.93).
  • On Friday, March 31st, Michael Ruane bought 172,221 shares of Reward Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,744.35 ($8,496.24).
  • On Monday, March 27th, Michael Ruane 6,250,000 shares of Reward Minerals stock.

Reward Minerals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Reward Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reward Minerals Ltd engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. Its flagship project is its 100% owned Lake Disappointment sulphate of Potash Project that includes approximately 5,000 square kilometers of granted tenements located in the Little Sandy Desert, Western Australia.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Reward Minerals (ASX:RWD)

Receive News & Ratings for Reward Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reward Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.