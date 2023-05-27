MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Director Buys $10,003.95 in Stock

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) Director Nathaniel J. Kaeding bought 517 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $10,003.95. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,843. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

MidWestOne Financial Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $308.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average is $28.20. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $35.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

MidWestOne Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 12,958 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 16.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,058,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,041,000 after acquiring an additional 56,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MidWestOne Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

