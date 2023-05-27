MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Director Buys $10,003.95 in Stock

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) Director Nathaniel J. Kaeding bought 517 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $10,003.95. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,843. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
MidWestOne Financial Group Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $308.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average is $28.20. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $35.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.
MidWestOne Financial Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.49%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MidWestOne Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.
About MidWestOne Financial Group
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.