Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 27.8% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 601,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,820,000 after acquiring an additional 38,238 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

NYSE:HP opened at $32.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.48. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.65.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.40.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

