Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $4.08 Million Holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,405 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.11% of IAC worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IAC. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in IAC by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 103.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IAC during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in IAC by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

IAC stock opened at $55.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. IAC Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.52 and a 52-week high of $90.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.97.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($1.04). IAC had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Equities analysts forecast that IAC Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IAC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on IAC from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on IAC from $54.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on IAC from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on IAC from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

