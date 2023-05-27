Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $4.11 Million Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,798 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,260 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Tapestry by 340.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Trading Up 2.4 %

Tapestry stock opened at $41.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $47.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average is $40.61.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. OTR Global raised Tapestry from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

