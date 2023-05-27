Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $6.60 Million Stock Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,740 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.16% of 10x Genomics worth $6,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 10x Genomics by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,572,000 after buying an additional 1,138,358 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,349,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,643 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,637,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 242.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,204,000 after purchasing an additional 485,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 27.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,154,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,374,000 after purchasing an additional 468,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 10x Genomics from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

10x Genomics Price Performance

TXG stock opened at $52.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.56 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.56. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $58.30.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 22.02% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $134.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $131,483.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,650,034.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $91,674.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,531,437.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,388 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $131,483.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,650,034.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,323,824 over the last quarter. 11.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Stories

