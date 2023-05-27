Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 404,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,794 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in KE were worth $5,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of KE by 61.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,275,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,589,000 after buying an additional 14,505,095 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of KE by 232.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,008,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597,610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of KE by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,347,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422,428 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of KE during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,583,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KE by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 5,921,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

KE stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $21.08. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of -1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average of $16.95.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. KE had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Research analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BEKE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. New Street Research initiated coverage on KE in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut KE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on KE from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.52.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

