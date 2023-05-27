Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Makes New Investment in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 71,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Wolfspeed at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOLF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Wolfspeed by 381.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,122,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,011,000 after acquiring an additional 889,032 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Wolfspeed during the third quarter worth about $48,325,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Wolfspeed during the third quarter worth about $40,827,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 621,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,191,000 after buying an additional 353,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,565,000.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $88.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Wolfspeed from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wolfspeed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

Insider Activity at Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed Price Performance

In related news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 10,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $502,307.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,993.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Wolfspeed news, CEO Gregg A. Lowe bought 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $250,373.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 524,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,111,838.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John B. Replogle bought 10,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $502,307.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,993.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WOLF stock opened at $51.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -34.59 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $125.48.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.54 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.